Metro College Staff Kidnapped, Murdered in Benue [PHOTOS]

Mar 1, 2017 at 2:15 PM. Views count: 77

  kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    A staff of College of Education, Katsina Ala, Benue State, has been found dead few hours after he was abducted last Saturday.

    It was gathered that the victim, Godwin Yanbee Bosua, a former Bursar was on his way to his private nursery and primary school, close to the college when unknown gunmen abducted him.

    His lifeless body was found on Sunday morning, February 26th, in an orchard belonging to his private school. A source close to the family said there were bruises on Bosua's body, which indicates that he was beaten by the abductors.

    The remains of Bosua had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Katsina-Ala.


    See photos below:

    college staff 1.PNG

    upload_2017-3-1_14-13-58.png
     
    kemi, Mar 1, 2017 at 2:15 PM
  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Well, my amazing friend, @Samguine will not see this story. :(
     
    Oluogunjobi, Mar 1, 2017 at 2:33 PM
