General Health Colon cancer: Could yogurt prevent precancerous growths? – Medical News Today

New observational research indicates an association between a lower risk of precancerous growths (adenoma) in the bowel and yogurt consumption patterns — in men, at least.

Men who eat yogurt may have a lower risk of precancerous growths in the bowel. Estimates from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) …

Read more via Medical News Today http://bit.ly/2J8NYBd
 
