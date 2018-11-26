The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to come clean on the alleged ban on him from traveling to the United States …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Sgfb7X
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Sgfb7X
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]