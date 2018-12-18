Entertainment Comedian & Actress Etinosa Idemudia wants her Ex-Husband to Stop Threatening Her – BellaNaija

#1
Domestic violence is always a scary and terrible experience, and comedian and Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared her sad experience.

She shared details of her marriage to her ex-husband Babatunde Solomon, writing that she left the marriage with fractured ribs and a stab wound....



via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2BuUkXp

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top