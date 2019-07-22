Just days after buying multimillion naira cars for himself and his wife, popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, better known as AY has now shared the inside and outside of his house reportedly worth millions of naira.
The star comedian and actor took to his social media page to give his fans …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2Ye5pK4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The star comedian and actor took to his social media page to give his fans …
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2Ye5pK4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]