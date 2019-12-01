Entertainment Comedian Mr Hyenana apologizes for sexually harassing a lady he was asking out (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Popular comedian, Mr Hyenana has apologized for sexually harassing a lady he was asking out.

Activist Solomon Buchi who first called out the comedian, accused him of smacking the ass of his friend @feyipatts and also hitting his crotch on it.....


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37PTUuc

