Nigerians on social media are waiting in anticipation for the Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua boxing re-match as many of them openly support the latter.
This is so because Joshua has Nigerian roots and has always tried to identify....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/368RaX4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
This is so because Joshua has Nigerian roots and has always tried to identify....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/368RaX4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 21.8 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]