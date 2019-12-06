Entertainment Comedian Mr Jollof shows support for boxer Andy Ruiz against Nigeria’s Anthony Joshua – Legit.ng

#1
Nigerians on social media are waiting in anticipation for the Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua boxing re-match as many of them openly support the latter.

This is so because Joshua has Nigerian roots and has always tried to identify....


via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/368RaX4

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top