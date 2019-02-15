World Common Weed Killer Glyphosate Increases Risk of Cancer By 41 Percent, Study Says – Slashdot

#1
A broad new scientific analysis of the cancer-causing potential of glyphosate herbicides, the most widely used weedkilling products in the world, has found that people with high exposures to the popular pesticides have a 41% increased risk of developing a type of cancer called non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Guardian reports: …



Read more via Slashdot – http://bit.ly/2V0LCZ5

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top