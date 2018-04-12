Submit Post Advertise

Sports Commonwealth Games 2018: Nigerian female boxer lands in hospital – Vanguard News

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by ese, Apr 12, 2018 at 6:42 AM. Views count: 87

Tags:
  1. ese

    ese Administrator

    Nigerian female boxer, Ayisat Oriyomi is battling for recovery after she lost her quarter final bout to Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul at the Oxemford Studios boxing event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Australia yesterday.

    Oriyomi who landed good left and right combinations on her opponent was doing well but perhaps lost steam and got into trouble with ferocious shots on her head.

    oriyomi.JPG


    read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2qpSstH
    ---------------
    Get More Nigeria Sports News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 12, 2018 at 7:58 AM
    ese, Apr 12, 2018 at 6:42 AM
    #1



    Trending Posts

    CCTV Footage Of The Offa Bank Robbery That Left Over 20 Persons Dead Surfaces Online - Linda Ikeji
    CCTV Footage Of The Offa Bank Robbery That Left Over 20 Persons Dead Surfaces Online - Linda Ikeji
    Samguine Apr 11, 2018 at 11:42 AM 0 comments
    I'm Tired, I Sleep With 4-5 Men A Day, I Have Slept With Over 9000 Men - Woman Cries Out - Naij
    I'm Tired, I Sleep With 4-5 Men A Day, I Have Slept With Over 9000 Men - Woman Cries Out - Naij
    Samguine Apr 11, 2018 at 1:32 PM 0 comments
    Champions League: Messi blames Manchester United for 3-0 loss to Roma - Dailypost Ng
    Champions League: Messi blames Manchester United for 3-0 loss to Roma - Dailypost Ng
    Iroka Chinedu Apr 11, 2018 at 2:15 PM 1 comments
    Roman Goddess shades BamBam for wearing Laura Ikeji’s wig – YabaLeftOnline
    Roman Goddess shades BamBam for wearing Laura Ikeji’s wig – YabaLeftOnline
    Samguine Apr 11, 2018 at 1:22 PM 0 comments
    Exposed: Oyegun’s ‘Hidden Agenda’ On Tenure Extension - The Nation
    Exposed: Oyegun’s ‘Hidden Agenda’ On Tenure Extension - The Nation
    Samguine Apr 11, 2018 at 11:56 AM 0 comments
    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Commonwealth Games Nigerian
    1. ese
      Sports

      More players join D’Tigers ahead Commonwealth Games –

      ese, Jan 23, 2018, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      480
      ese
      Jan 23, 2018
    2. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Nigerian boxers failed at the Commonwealth Games - Nwankpa

      Chris Maduewesi, Aug 5, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,003
      Chris Maduewesi
      Aug 5, 2014
    3. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Sports minister congratulates Nigerian athletes who won medals at the Commonwealth Games

      Chris Maduewesi, Aug 3, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      834
      Chris Maduewesi
      Aug 3, 2014
    4. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Commonwealth Games: Nigerian officials to blame for weightlifter Chika Amalaha failing a dope test

      Chris Maduewesi, Aug 3, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,228
      Chris Maduewesi
      Aug 3, 2014
    5. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Commonwealth Games update: Team Nigerian wins two more gold medals

      Chris Maduewesi, Aug 2, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,228
      Chris Maduewesi
      Aug 2, 2014
    6. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Commonwealth Games update: Nigerian Relay teams all make the finals of their events

      Chris Maduewesi, Aug 2, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,701
      Chris Maduewesi
      Aug 2, 2014
    7. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Doping: Disgraced Nigerian weightlifter Chika Amalaha sent away from the Commonwealth Games

      Chris Maduewesi, Aug 1, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,158
      Chris Maduewesi
      Aug 1, 2014

    Comments