Nigerian female boxer, Ayisat Oriyomi is battling for recovery after she lost her quarter final bout to Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul at the Oxemford Studios boxing event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Australia yesterday.
Oriyomi who landed good left and right combinations on her opponent was doing well but perhaps lost steam and got into trouble with ferocious shots on her head.
