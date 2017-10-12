Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Commotion in South East Over Nigerian Military ‘Vaccine’

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 12, 2017 at 10:47 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A free medical outreach that the Nigerian Army extended to some communities in the South-East, as part of the ongoing Operation Python Dance 2, was described on Wednesday as a tool to depopulate the south-East region.

    Pupils in public and private schools in the South-East states on Wednesday abandoned academic activities as information spread that a vaccination exercise had been added to the outreach and was meant to send schoolchildren to early graves.

    In Asaba, Delta State, pupils on Wednesday abandoned classrooms following a rumour that soldiers would come to schools to inject them to death.

    The unverified information filtered into Asaba at about 9am, and quickly spread like a wildfire.

    Some school heads, who could not control the situation, alerted the government, but many pupils were already out of their school premises.

    The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Major Oyegoke gbadamosi, said the army did not organise any immunisation, adding that the information was mere propaganda intended to tarnish the image of the army.
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 12, 2017 at 10:47 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Commotion South East
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      IPOB Reacts To Alleged Monkey Pox Injection By Military in South-East

      RemmyAlex, Oct 12, 2017 at 11:02 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      0
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 12, 2017 at 11:02 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Another Nigerian, Ibrahim Badmus, 'Killed By South African Police'

      RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 11:07 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      652
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 11, 2017 at 11:07 AM
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South East

      Samguine, Oct 1, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,334
      Samguine
      Oct 1, 2017
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Army Set To Launch Operation Python Dance III In The South East

      Samguine, Sep 30, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      2,026
      Samuel Arua
      Oct 3, 2017
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Biafra: Army Denies Killing Anyone In The South East, Challenges Accusers To Present Evidence

      Samguine, Sep 30, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,178
      Samguine
      Sep 30, 2017
    6. Jules
      Metro

      Commotion as Nigerian Army and Police Clash at GTB in Calabar

      Jules, May 31, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,058
      Jules
      May 31, 2016
    7. Vunderkind
      Metro

      Fuji House of Commotion Producer, Amaka Igwe, is Dead

      Vunderkind, Apr 29, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      3,503
      Lequte
      Apr 29, 2014

    Comments