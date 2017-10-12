A free medical outreach that the Nigerian Army extended to some communities in the South-East, as part of the ongoing Operation Python Dance 2, was described on Wednesday as a tool to depopulate the south-East region. Pupils in public and private schools in the South-East states on Wednesday abandoned academic activities as information spread that a vaccination exercise had been added to the outreach and was meant to send schoolchildren to early graves. In Asaba, Delta State, pupils on Wednesday abandoned classrooms following a rumour that soldiers would come to schools to inject them to death. The unverified information filtered into Asaba at about 9am, and quickly spread like a wildfire. Some school heads, who could not control the situation, alerted the government, but many pupils were already out of their school premises. The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Major Oyegoke gbadamosi, said the army did not organise any immunisation, adding that the information was mere propaganda intended to tarnish the image of the army.