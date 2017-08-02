The English FA have modified their website which early stated that Nigerian Chelsea right-wing-back Victor Moses will miss Sunday’s Community Shield game against Arsenal in Wembley. Moses was sent off in the FA Cup final against Arsenal where Chelsea suffered a 1-2 loss, and the FA subsequently place him on their list of suspended players ahead of the commencement of the football season in England. However a modification was done on the website today, with the FA giving him the all clear to play against Arsenal in Sunday’s fixture which according to the FA is no longer in their list of competitive games. Moses will now miss the first game of their English Premier League defence against Burnley on the 12th of August, and they also confirmed he will miss just a game before returning for their next league fixture.