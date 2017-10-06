An adult store LoveWoo is on the hunt for an employee to use and review sex toys professionally. The company is based in the United Kingdom The full time position will come with a respectable £28,000 (Over N13m) yearly salary, private healthcare , holiday time and a discount on a gym membership! The lucky candidate to get the job will be responsible for sex toys, lingerie and games. A spokesperson from the company told the BBC: Sex toys range from simple to risqué, and as a responsible provider of a huge catalogue of sex toys, [we] feel it necessary to both have and share a good understanding of all products, and be able to inform the public about all perks and pitfalls. Giving sound information and advice is truly important to us, and we want to be a platform that gives factual, honest and clear advice.