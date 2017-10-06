Submit Post Advertise

World Company Set To Employ Masturbators, To Pay Over N1m Monthly

Discussion in 'World News' started by Samguine, Oct 6, 2017 at 10:03 AM. Views count: 136

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    An adult store LoveWoo is on the hunt for an employee to use and review sex toys professionally.

    The company is based in the United Kingdom

    The full time position will come with a respectable £28,000 (Over N13m) yearly salary, private healthcare , holiday time and a discount on a gym membership!

    The lucky candidate to get the job will be responsible for sex toys, lingerie and games.

    A spokesperson from the company told the BBC: Sex toys range from simple to risqué, and as a responsible provider of a huge catalogue of sex toys, [we] feel it necessary to both have and share a good understanding of all products, and be able to inform the public about all perks and pitfalls.

    Giving sound information and advice is truly important to us, and we want to be a platform that gives factual, honest and clear advice.
     

    Samguine, Oct 6, 2017 at 10:03 AM
  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    lol, how weird is this? why dont they just get their staff to test it? I mean more than half of them will masturbate
     
    ese, Oct 6, 2017 at 10:20 AM
  3. Khaleesi Dragonfire

    Khaleesi Dragonfire New Member

    Abeg, tag Small Doctor.
     
    Khaleesi Dragonfire, Oct 6, 2017 at 10:26 AM
