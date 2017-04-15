Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 11- Broken Halo: The Fall Of Nigerian PastorsGet Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

World Congo Church Uses Beer For Healing, To Cast Out Demons [VIDEO]

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Apr 15, 2017 at 2:39 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Louzolo Amour, a church in Congo is using beer to cast demons out of its members.

    congo h.png

    Africa News reports that services in the church which normally last up to 9 hours are dedicated to the healing of souls and bodies with sips of beer and praise. The church has as much as 5000 followers.

    A member of the church Kondi Jean- Jacques, who believes in the potency of beer told newsmen how he got healed.

    “I arrived here sick, brother Mikoungui gave me a bottle of beer, I drank a first sip, and a second, at the third one, I went into a trance, I then felt better. I believe beer can heal, if you drink it with faith," Jean- Jacques said.

    See video from church service:

     
    Jules, Apr 15, 2017 at 2:39 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments