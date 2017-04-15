Louzolo Amour, a church in Congo is using beer to cast demons out of its members. Africa News reports that services in the church which normally last up to 9 hours are dedicated to the healing of souls and bodies with sips of beer and praise. The church has as much as 5000 followers. A member of the church Kondi Jean- Jacques, who believes in the potency of beer told newsmen how he got healed. “I arrived here sick, brother Mikoungui gave me a bottle of beer, I drank a first sip, and a second, at the third one, I went into a trance, I then felt better. I believe beer can heal, if you drink it with faith," Jean- Jacques said. See video from church service: