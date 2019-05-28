Entertainment CONGRATULATIONS! Singer Simi Is Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump As Fans React (Photos) – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian Singer, Simisola Ogunleye popularly known as Simi, reportedly pregnant, flaunts Baby bump in new Instagram photo.

The singer flaunt her baby bump as she celebrate Children Day’s. A close source to the singer said she is pregnant but decided to hide it …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2K91dUg

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top