Nigerian Singer, Simisola Ogunleye popularly known as Simi, reportedly pregnant, flaunts Baby bump in new Instagram photo.
The singer flaunt her baby bump as she celebrate Children Day’s. A close source to the singer said she is pregnant but decided to hide it …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2K91dUg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer flaunt her baby bump as she celebrate Children Day’s. A close source to the singer said she is pregnant but decided to hide it …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2K91dUg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]