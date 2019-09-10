One of Africa’s most creative and successful artist, Yemi Alade, has signed a global licensing agreement with Universal Music Africa (UMA), Universal Music Group’s west African affiliate in partnership with Universal Music France (UMF).
Under the multi-year agreement, UMA will serve as the …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/309nlTa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Under the multi-year agreement, UMA will serve as the …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/309nlTa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[13]