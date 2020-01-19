Sports Conor McGregor knocked out opponent in just 40 secs – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Conor McGregor knocked out his opponent in just 40 seconds! The Irish fighter knocked out Donald Cerrone with clean, crisp, and accurate strikes, beating the "Cowboy" to the floor, and finishing him with ease at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor shouldered Cerrone in


1579436900594567-0.jpg

read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TAHl14

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top