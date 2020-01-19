Conor McGregor knocked out his opponent in just 40 seconds! The Irish fighter knocked out Donald Cerrone with clean, crisp, and accurate strikes, beating the "Cowboy" to the floor, and finishing him with ease at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor shouldered Cerrone in
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TAHl14
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TAHl14
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]