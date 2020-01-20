Sports Conte Fires Back At Mourinho Over Eriksen Deal – Tori News

#1
And Mourinho’s comments have clearly annoyed Conte, who would not speak further on the discussions with Eriksen.

Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, has hit back at Jose Mourinho, claiming the Tottenham Hotspur boss twisted his words over Christian Eriksen...

conte.JPG

read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/365Cg3r

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top