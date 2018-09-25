A former Facebook moderator is suing the company, claiming that the images she was expected to review on the site have given her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Selena Scola of San Francisco worked at Facebook for nine months through staffing contractor Pro Unlimited, also …
Read more via More Top Stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2QVJdxN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Selena Scola of San Francisco worked at Facebook for nine months through staffing contractor Pro Unlimited, also …
Read more via More Top Stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2QVJdxN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]