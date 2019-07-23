The Minister of Aviation, Kofi Ada has said that contractors have started work on parts of the apron and tarmac of Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport to fix a faulty drainage system.
This was after parts of the tarmac and the arrival areas of …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LBlseX
Get more World News
This was after parts of the tarmac and the arrival areas of …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2LBlseX
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]