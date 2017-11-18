Submit Post Advertise

Sports Controversial Goals Earn Arsenal 3 Points Against Tottenham

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Jamaz, Nov 18, 2017 at 5:07 PM. Views count: 38

Tags:
  1. Jamaz

    Jamaz Member Curators

    Controversial goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal their first Premier League success against Tottenham for over three years as the Gunners won 2-0 in a heated north London derby on Saturday.


    Arsene Wenger’s side ended a six-match winless run against their hated rivals thanks to a pair of fiercely debated first-half goals at the Emirates Stadium.


    Tottenham were furious that referee Mike Dean awarded a free-kick for Davinson Sanchez’s challenge on Alexis Sanchez and their indignation grew louder when, from the resulting set-piece, Mustafi headed Arsenal’s opener from what the visitors claimed was an offside position.


    Mauricio Pochettino’s men felt hard done by again when Sanchez doubled Arsenal’s lead by converting a pass from Alexandre Lacazette, who looked offside in the build-up to the goal.


    Arsenal’s first league win over Tottenham since March 2014 was a welcome tonic after their chastening loss at leaders Manchester City before the international break.


    Arsenal move within one point of Tottenham and, even if City remain a distant speck on the horizon, proving the balance of power in north London hasn’t completely shifted to their neighbours was cause enough for jubilation among Gunners fans.


    Having finished above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years last season, Tottenham missed a chance to underline their ascendency and remain without a win at the Emirates since 2010.


    It was a major blow to their title hopes and Pochettino must be concerned that Harry Kane and Dele Alli looked rusty after missing England’s friendlies due to injury
     

    Attached Files:

    Jamaz, Nov 18, 2017 at 5:07 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Controversial Goals Earn
    1. Samguine
      Sports

      Referee Eric Otogo Reveals Why He Awarded Controversial Penalty Against Nigeria in Algeria

      Samguine, Nov 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,534
      Samguine
      Nov 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM
    2. Lequte
      Sports

      Controversy as Anthony Joshua Beats Carlos Takam to Retain World Heavyweight Titles

      Lequte, Oct 29, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,722
      Lequte
      Oct 29, 2017
    3. kemi
      Sports

      Sanchez Shines as Arsenal Beat Hull City in Controversial Win

      kemi, Feb 11, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      682
      kemi
      Feb 11, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Sports

      Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal: Antonio Conte Speaks on Alonso's Controversial Goal

      Lequte, Feb 4, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,033
      Lequte
      Feb 4, 2017
    5. kemi
      Sports

      10 Most Controversial Quotes of Stephen Keshi

      kemi, Jun 8, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,466
      kemi
      Jun 8, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      Sunday Oliseh Releases Another Controversial Video, Bank Statements

      RemmyAlex, Mar 15, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,005
      RemmyAlex
      Mar 15, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      [LIST] Sunday Oliseh: 8 Months As Eagles Coach, 6 Major Controversies

      RemmyAlex, Feb 26, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      718
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 26, 2016

    Comments