Controversial pastor, Femi Aribisala has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the tithing debate currently rocking religious circles in the country. See his tweets below... Are tithers blessed? Jesus pronounced woe on them: “WOE TO YOU, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! FOR YOU PAY TITHE of mint..” (Mt. 23:23). According to Jesus, the Pharisee who gave tithes of all his possession was not justified. (Lk 18:10-14). So much for the blessing of tithing. No Nigerian prophet, so-called pastor or highfalutin General Overseer is qualified to receive tithes from members of his or her congregation. Tithe or no tithe, believers are blessed: “with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ.” (Ephesians 1:3). God says: “I will curse whoever curses you.” (Gen 12:3). So if your G.O. curses you for not tithing, the curse will only fall on his head. The only people authorised to receive tithes were the Levites. (Hebrews 7:5). Nigerian pastors are not Jews, how much more Levites. Even Jesus could not have received the tithe because he was from the tribe of Judah and not Levi. How then can Nigerians pastors qualify? Today, Jewish rabbis who are still under Mosaic Code no longer receive tithes because Levi is a lost tribe of Israel. No Levites: no tithes. God did not accept money as tithe. The tithe was tied to the land, which was God’s gift to Israel. Contrary to the law, pastors today only accept money as tithe, showing they are nothing but money-grubbers determined to fleece the flock. Ask your pastor if you can give your tithe to the orphanage, or bring it as food items to be eaten in church. See if he will agree with you. Since only agricultural and animal resources were included, a fisherman gave no tithe of his fisheries. Neither did a miner, carpenter or anyone from the various professional occupations pay tithes. So unless you are a farmer or keeper of livestock, you are not supposed to tithe. Tithing belongs to the Law of Moses. But Christians are not under the law but under grace. (Romans 6:14). The law was not given to Nigerians, it was given to Jews. (Psalms 147:19-20; Malachi 4:4). Therefore, the Law on tithes is inapplicable to Nigerians. Tithing was primarily applicable to Jews in Israel. When Jewish populations grew in Babylon, Ammon, Moab and Syria, these lands also became tithe-able lands. However, tithes were unacceptable from strictly Gentile lands. So it makes no sense to tithe in Nigeria. Levites were not given any land. God says: “Instead, I give to the Levites as their inheritance the tithes that the Israelites present as an offering to the Lord.” (Num 18:24). But today’s pastors own lands. They do not live as Levites and should stop pretending to be Levites. God says: “Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be FOOD in my house.” (Malachi 3:10). He does not say “that there may be MONEY in my house.” You cannot cherry-pick what to obey in the law by singling out tithing: “The person who keeps all of the laws except one is as guilty as a person who has broken all of God's laws.” (James 2:10). If Nigerian pastors insist on tithing, they must also insist on all other stringent requirements of the law; including the stoning to death of adulterers, disobedient children, homosexuals and Sabbath violators. They should also restore blood-sacrifices for good measure.