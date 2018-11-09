Two Belgian police motorcyclists were hurt on Friday when a motorist disrupted a convoy carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Belgian counterpart, an official said.
There was no question of it being an attack, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s spokesman disclosed, after the incident following …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2qzewTc
Get more World News
There was no question of it being an attack, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s spokesman disclosed, after the incident following …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2qzewTc
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]