World Convoy Of British And Belgian PMS Involved In Car Accident – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
Two Belgian police motorcyclists were hurt on Friday when a motorist disrupted a convoy carrying British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Belgian counterpart, an official said.

There was no question of it being an attack, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel’s spokesman disclosed, after the incident following …



Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2qzewTc

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top