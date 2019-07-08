Brazil defeated Peru by 3 goals to 1 to claim the trophy on home turf at the Maracana stadium
The Selecao were crowned kings of South America for the first time since 2007 with victory over Peru, in a game where Jesus took centre-stage after receiving a red card …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JpNneo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Selecao were crowned kings of South America for the first time since 2007 with victory over Peru, in a game where Jesus took centre-stage after receiving a red card …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JpNneo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]