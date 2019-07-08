advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports Copa America: Brazil Edge Peru To Lift Trophy On Home Soil – Nairaland

#1
Brazil defeated Peru by 3 goals to 1 to claim the trophy on home turf at the Maracana stadium

The Selecao were crowned kings of South America for the first time since 2007 with victory over Peru, in a game where Jesus took centre-stage after receiving a red card …

peru.jpg

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JpNneo

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top