World Copycat prankster, 36, is arrested after a video showing him lick tub of ice-cream goes viral – Mail Online

A 36-year-old man could face jail after he posted a video to Twitter showing him lick ice-cream straight from the tub before putting it back in the supermarket freezer.

Lenise Martin III, 36, has been charged with unlawful posting of criminal activity for

ice.JPG

Read more via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2L7DqFO

