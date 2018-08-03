Entertainment CORA holds book party for Nigeria Prize for Literature nominees – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Plans have reached conclusive stages for the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Book Party.

The event holds at Terra Kulture Arena on Victoria Island. The party date is August 25, 2018 …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2nX6Fxh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top