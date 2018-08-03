Plans have reached conclusive stages for the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Book Party.
The event holds at Terra Kulture Arena on Victoria Island. The party date is August 25, 2018 …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2nX6Fxh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The event holds at Terra Kulture Arena on Victoria Island. The party date is August 25, 2018 …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2nX6Fxh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[11]