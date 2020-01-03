World Coronavirus: $16bn investment threatened as China’s oil demand drops by 20% – Newtelegraph

#1
Sixteen billion dollar investments sunk into Nigeria’s oil industry by China is under threat as oil demand by the World second biggest economy plunged 20 per cent over Coronavirus lock down.

China’s domestic oil production has been on a steady decline because of natural depletion and other geological …

corona.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2OsMMvM

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top