As the new year kicked off, a never-before-seen virus began to spread across China.
Raised on a steady diet of viral apocalyptic fiction, many in the West quickly jumped on social media to declare the end of the world. So what do we know so far about this …
Read more via New Atlas – https://ift.tt/2RgE71u
Get more World News
Raised on a steady diet of viral apocalyptic fiction, many in the West quickly jumped on social media to declare the end of the world. So what do we know so far about this …
Read more via New Atlas – https://ift.tt/2RgE71u
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]