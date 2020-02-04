MTN Jolly Data - Nigeria

Metro Coronavirus: Nigerian govt imposes travel ban on 13 Countries including UK, USA and Italy

China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland

www.channelstv.com

BREAKING: FG Issues Travel Ban On 13 Countries Over COVID-19 Pandemic

dailypost.ng

BREAKING: Coronavirus: Nigerian govt yields to pressure, imposes travel ban on 13 countries - Daily Post Nigeria

The Nigerian government has imposed travel ban on thirteen countries over the Coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made by the Minister of Health,
