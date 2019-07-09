advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Metro Corper dies after applying Sniper to her hair to kill lice – Instablog9ja

Ayomikun Juliana, a corps member serving in Osogbo, Osun State, has died after allegedly applying popular insecticide, Sniper, to her hair to kill the lice troubling her.

It was gathered that she had gone to a salon, where it was discovered that her hair was infested with lice. On …

