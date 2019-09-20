Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says it is fair to say corruption has “been driven under the table.”
Speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said although the war against corruption has been fought before, this is the first time that it is being backed by a strong political will.
