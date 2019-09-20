Politics Corruption has been driven under the table, says Lai - The Cable

Status
Not open for further replies.
#1
Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says it is fair to say corruption has “been driven under the table.”

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said although the war against corruption has been fought before, this is the first time that it is being backed by a strong political will.

lai.jpg

read more
 
[40]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Status
Not open for further replies.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top