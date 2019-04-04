Politics Corruption!!! How Billions Of Naira Loans Were Written Off For Saraki’s Company, And Others – Witness – Naijaloaded

#1
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, has been told how billions of Naira loans taken by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others from the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, were written off by Dr. Erastus Akingbola’s successor, Lai …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YOVNTC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top