Entertainment COSON Honours Highlife Musicians Posthumously

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by sandchi, Oct 28, 2017 at 9:44 AM.

    ositaosadebe.jpg Dan-maraya-jos.jpg
    The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSAN) is set to immortalize the works and honour the lives of two of Nigerian’s greatest Highlife musicians – Chief Stephen Osita and Dan Maraya Jos during the COSON Week with Posthumous Awards at the Song Awards.

    The Chairman of the organization, Chief Tony Okoroji said that the occasion would be held on the 5th of November, 2017 and would celebrate Shino Peters.

    “On the stage of the COSON Song Awards on November, Ijo Shina will be celebrated alongside the unrivaled songwriter and performer behind the song, Sir Shina Peters,” said Okoroji.

    Continuing, the Chairman added that there would also be a Children’s Day at COSON house, in addition to the 7 Days, & Mega Events, 7 enchanting venues theme that the week is known to have.

    The COSON Week is set to begin this Sunday, the 29th of October 2017 at Trinity House, Victoria Island, Nigeria. The event will feature a register of gospel artistes and Ministers of the gospel.


    Courtesy: Vanguard News
     
    Comments