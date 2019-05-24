Cossy Orjiakor, who recently called actress Halima Abubakar a snake, has gone ahead to reveal how she lied that she slept with a dog.
In a oost she shared, Cossy Orjiakor revealed that Halima Abubakar took pictures of her on a movie set in which she was …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2YKCMRa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a oost she shared, Cossy Orjiakor revealed that Halima Abubakar took pictures of her on a movie set in which she was …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2YKCMRa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]