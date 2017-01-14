Chelsea shrugged off the absence of star striker Diego Costa as they recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday. The Spain international was missing following reports that he was involved in a bust-up with Antonio Conte and one of the Blues' fitness coaches in the build-up to the match. However, Chelsea were in fine form without him as Marcos Alonso scored either side of the interval. And Pedro added a third late on as Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.