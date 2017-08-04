Ricardo Cardoso, the lawyer to Chelsea's estranged player Diego Costa has threatened to drag the London club to court over the treatment of his client by the manager Antonio Conte. Cardoso also said the player will be making a formal transfer request for the treatment meted to Costa. Conte made it known via a text message to Costa at the end of last season that the striker was no longer in his first-team plans and this the player considered humiliating. 'We are going to use all possible legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea responsible for their behaviour, making possible the departure of Diego Costa,' his lawyer Ricardo Cardoso said. According to MailSport, Cardoso told EFE agency: 'He will formally request the transfer. When he was with the Spanish national team in June, he was dismissed from Chelsea by Antonio Conte through an SMS message… 'The way in which it was carried out and the fact that it came out in public shows unfair behaviour and a lack of respect for the player and it is inadmissible and inexcusable on Antonio Conte's part. 'Not only have Chelsea not intervened or denied it either in public or in private, but they have renewed Conte's contract, demonstrating they agree with the dismissal of Diego Costa and the way in which it was processed. 'This discriminatory behaviour makes it impossible for Diego Costa to return to Chelsea while Antonio Conte is the coach, there is no condition for him to continue playing at Chelsea, which has already been passed on to those responsible several times. 'At the moment moment, he does not want to play for a club other than Atletico Madrid.' Costa was Chelsea's topscorer last season but fell out with the manager who has now declared him surplus to requirement. Alvaro Morata was bought from Real Madrid to replace him.