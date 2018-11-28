Business Could this be the end for stockbroking firms in Nigeria? – Nairametrics

#1
In what might be the end for stockbroking firms in Nigeria and Africa at large, Veritaseum, a United States-based blockchain technology firm has hinted that the introduction of blockchain technology into Africa’s capital market will eliminate the services of middlemen and thereby reducing transaction time. ...



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2E0bSyt

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top