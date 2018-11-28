In what might be the end for stockbroking firms in Nigeria and Africa at large, Veritaseum, a United States-based blockchain technology firm has hinted that the introduction of blockchain technology into Africa’s capital market will eliminate the services of middlemen and thereby reducing transaction time. ...
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2E0bSyt
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2E0bSyt
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]