Could this be the next Tuface Idibia? Yayy or Nay

Discussion started by Stella45, Sep 30, 2016.
This is impressive. Nice beats and great lyrics. There can only be one Tu Baba though. He should forge his own identity. Joe El tried being like Tu Baba, he failed.
Not as smooth as the main man but great start.
@Stella45 Yayyyy!!!!! If steady, focused.... He may be much more than TuBaba ....Nice lyrics
His style is very unique i think. We have been seeing a lot of the same stuff recently so this is quite a breath of fresh air. The comparison to tu baba is just tongue in cheek really.