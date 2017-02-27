Submit Post Advertise

Could this be the next Tuface Idibia? Yayy or Nay

Discussion in 'Opinions' started by Stella45, Sep 30, 2016.

  Stella45

    Stella45

    Stella45, Sep 30, 2016
  Samguine

    Samguine

    This is impressive. Nice beats and great lyrics. There can only be one Tu Baba though. He should forge his own identity. Joe El tried being like Tu Baba, he failed.
     
    Samguine, Oct 7, 2016
  curator

    curator

    Not as smooth as the main man but great start.
     
    curator, Oct 7, 2016
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    @Stella45 Yayyyy!!!!! If steady, focused.... He may be much more than TuBaba ....Nice lyrics
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2016
  Roy2.0

    Roy2.0

    His style is very unique i think. We have been seeing a lot of the same stuff recently so this is quite a breath of fresh air. The comparison to tu baba is just tongue in cheek really.
     
    Roy2.0, Oct 7, 2016
  Roy2.0

    Roy2.0 Member

     
    Roy2.0, Feb 27, 2017 at 9:28 PM
