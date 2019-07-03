Wizkid and Davido are two of the most popular afropop stars working today, and given this, it’s a little shocking that they’ve never collaborated before.
Well, it looks like that won’t be the case for much longer, as they seem to have teased an impending team-up on social media....
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/308r8R0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Well, it looks like that won’t be the case for much longer, as they seem to have teased an impending team-up on social media....
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/308r8R0
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]