An application for an interim order to stop Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State from interfering with the powers of the Kano emirate kingmakers, has been declined by a Kano High Court.
Justice A. T. Badamasi on Tuesday December 17, declined the application to extend the order pending the …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2rVMEwO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Justice A. T. Badamasi on Tuesday December 17, declined the application to extend the order pending the …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2rVMEwO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]