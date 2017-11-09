Submit Post Advertise

World Court Asks Germany To Recognise Third Sex

    Germany’s top court called on lawmakers on Wednesday to recognise a third gender – allowing intersex people to be registered as neither male nor female.

    The Constitutional Court, in the western German city of Karlsruhe, said intersex people should be able to be identified as “positive” on the official registrar of births.

    The court, which set a deadline for the end of 2018 to change the law, said it based its decision on a person’s basic rights.

    This, the court said, also protected the sexual identity of those, who permanently associate themselves with either male or female.

    The case followed the application to the court by a woman, who wanted to be identified in the birth register as “intersexual/other.”

    NAN
     

