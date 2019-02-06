Metro Court Convicts Microfinance Bank MD For $166m Fraud – Leadership Newspaper

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday convicted the former managing director of the defunct Integrated Microfinance Bank Limited, Simon Ademola Akinteye for $166.9 million fraud.

Justice Olatoregun convicted Akinteye of all the nine counts charge bordering on reckless granting of loans without collateral, levelled …



