advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

World Court demands review of Saudi arms sales – BBC News

#1
Campaigners have won a legal challenge over the UK government's decision to allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is engaged in the war in Yemen.

Campaign Against Arms Trade argued the decision to continue to license military equipment for export to the Gulf state was unlawful.....

uk.JPG

Read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2Rq1S5w

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top