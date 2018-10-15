Metro Court dismisses former SSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar’s case against FG – Premium Times Nigeria

The National Industrial Court on Monday dismissed a request by a former spokesperson of Nigeria’s State Security Service, Marilyn Ogar, for the reversal of her sack by the secret police.

Ms Ogar was sacked in 2015, following allegations of alleged fraud and engaging in partisan politics. Ms …



