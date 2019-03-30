Metro Court Dismisses Suit Seeking to Oust Oba of Lagos – Olisa.tv

#1
A high court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state has dismissed a suit seeking to remove Rilwan Akiolu, as the Oba of Lagos.

In a ruling Friday, A. Candide-Johnson, the trial judge, held that Adedoyin Adebiyi and Rasheed Modile, the claimants, who are two members of the Lagos royal family, …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2I0Vqzc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[21]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top