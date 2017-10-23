Submit Post Advertise

Metro Court Fixes Friday For Arraignment of Evans

    The Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere has fixed Friday, October the 27th for the arraignment of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

    Evans and three others would be arraigned on fresh charges of conspiracy and attempted kidnap by the Lagos State government.

    The court adjourned after the suspect’s counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, told Justice Oloruntoyin Taiwo that he had filed an application seeking to quash the charges brought.

    Earlier, a court had ordered the police to pay the sum of N2 million in damages to one Okwuchukwu Obiechina, said to be Evans’ brother-in-law.

    Justice Mohammed Idris ruled that Obiechina’s arrest and detention was unconstitutional. He held that the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.

