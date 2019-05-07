An Abuja magistrate’s court has granted bail to Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun state governorship election. The court granted him N2 million bail after his arraignment on Tuesday. Adeleke, who currently represents Osun west senatorial district, was charged to court for alleged certificate …
