Metro Court grants DSS permission to detain Omoyele Sowore for 45 days - Sahara Reporters

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the DSS permission to detain the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruling on an ex parte application by the State Security Service, whose operatives arrested Sowore last Saturday, held that the detention order would be renewable after the expiration of first 45 days on September 21.

