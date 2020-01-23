Metro Court grants man’s divorce request, after wife denies him sex for 7 years – Vanguard News

A mother of four, Mrs Janet Ayoola, lost her 39-year-old marriage to her husband, Olajide Ayoola, for denying him sex for seven years.

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Monday granted the request of Janet’s estranged husband, Olajide, for dissolution of the marriage....

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2SzaJnt

