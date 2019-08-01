Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court on Friday admitted detained convener of #Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore to bail in the sum of N100m.Also admitted to bail in the sum of N50m is Sowore’s co-defendant, Olaleye Bakare, facing alleged Treasonable felony charges among others.Justice Ojukwu who admitted the defendants to bail in a ruling, held that the offences they were been charged with are bail-able.