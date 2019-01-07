Politics Court nullifies Tonye Cole, Magnus Abe’s candidacy in Rivers – TheCable

Featured Thread #1
A federal high court in Port Harcourt has given a judgement restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from presenting Tonye Cole and Magnus Abe as governorship candidates in the general elections. The judgement was delivered on Monday. Cole is the preferred candidate of Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transport, …


Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Qt7Mkn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top